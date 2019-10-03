A South Strabane Township man accused of child luring will face a bond revocation hearing later this month after he was accused of violating conditions of his bond.
Jan Ondra, 66, appeared before Washington County Judge Gary Gilman Thursday morning at the Washington County Courthouse. Gilman set the hearing for 1 p.m. Oct. 17.
Herbert Terrell, Ondra’s attorney, unsuccessfully asked Gilman to dismiss the district attorney’s motion to revoke his bail.
Ondra is accused of attempting to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in Clarksville in June. As part of his bond conditions, Ondra is forbidden from having contact with children. He was released after posting $25,000 bond.
Last Saturday, Ondra reportedly approached three children leaving a dance class at North Strabane Town Center and offered them candy.
Ondra was met by a small group of protestors Thursday as he walked into the Washington County Courthouse.
Bible in hand, Ondra shouted at the protestors and media from the courthouse steps.
“The truth will come out,” he said, invoking the name of Jesus Christ.
One of the protestors, a Washington resident who asked to be identified only as Kim, said that although she does not know Ondra personally, she has seen him in different stores.
“With this happening with him, this should open people’s eyes ... They need to pay attention. He’s not the only one,” she said. “We need to be more vigilant. There are children everywhere that this is happening to.”
Following the hearing, Terrell said Ondra maintains his innocence.
“To have a criminal charge pending is very depressing, and its discouraging, but I think he is going to be strong and go forward,” Terrell said.