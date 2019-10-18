A Washington County judge continued a bond revocation hearing for a South Strabane Township man accused of child luring until next Friday to give the defense time to produce evidence they believe could be exculpatory.
Jan Ondra, 66, is charged with attempting to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in Clarksville in June. He was released after posting $25,000 bond.
The district attorney’s office is accusing Ondra of violating a court order to not have any contact with children by approaching three children leaving a dance class at North Strabane Town Center and offering them candy Sept. 28.
Ondra appeared before Judge Gary Gilman Thursday for his bond revocation hearing.
The children, students at Synergy Performing Arts Academy, testified Thursday they had a break in class and were walking to Bethel Bakery for a snack when Ondra approached them and offered them candy. All three said they left the dance studio at about 10:15 a.m.
Herbert Terrell, Ondra’s attorney, told Gilman he learned of surveillance video at West Penn Billiards and Fine Furniture that may contradict the children’s story Wednesday.
However, Terrell said there was not time to download the video and introduce it as evidence at Thursday’s hearing.
Gilman recessed the hearing and rescheduled it for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Before the recess, the manager and an employee of Hidden Treasures, located directly next door to Synergy Performing Arts Academy, testified Ondra was in the store the morning of the alleged incident, and that he is a frequent customer.
The employee, who got to work at about 10:45 a.m. that day, said she did not see Ondra leave the store.