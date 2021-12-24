A federal judge has denied the bond request from a South Fayette man accused of using a baseball bat to smash windows out at the U.S. Capitol and wielded a flag pole to allegedly batter police officers during the Jan. 6 attack.
After concluding he remains a danger to the community, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss last week rejected Jorden Robert Mink’s request to be released from jail while he awaits trial on numerous federal charges.
Mink, 28, of 640 Seminary Ave., was arrested Jan. 19 after an acquaintance recognized him in video showing him breaking windows that allowed other rioters to enter the Capitol, according to court documents. Investigators also said Mink entered the Capitol through a broken window and then began pulling out furniture, such as chairs, and handed them to others in the mob outside the building.
Mink requested in October he be released from a prison in Washington, D.C., but Moss responded Dec. 13 rejecting it. Federal prosecutors submitted nine videos allegedly showing Mink vandalizing the building and attacking police officers in arguing he should remain jailed.
“The videos are striking in their display of (Mink’s) violent and fervent participation in advancing the mob’s breach of the Capitol building, including his successful efforts to shatter two large windows with a baseball bat, which enabled rioters to bypass law enforcement to enter the building,” Moss wrote in his order denying bond.
Moss also noted several videos show Mink throwing various objects at police officers before eventually taking a flag pole to “savagely” strike officers protecting an entryway to the building.
“The evidence is substantial and disturbing, and it strongly supports the government’s view that (Mink) would pose a threat to the community if released,” the judge wrote.
Moss also cited social media posts in which Mink is seen holding a semi-automatic rifle the day before the 2020 election with a message playing off a quote from Abraham Lincoln.
“The ballot is stronger than the bullet. ... Well, my magazines will be fully loaded just in case it’s not,” he allegedly said in the video.
Moss said the message was “chilling” considering Mink is accused of attacking police officers at the Capitol, albeit not with a firearm. Moss said Mink should not be released under any conditions. A status hearing was held Wednesday afternoon, and another hearing is set for Jan. 19. A trial date had not been scheduled.
Mink was indicted by a grand jury on charges of unlawful entry on restricted grounds while armed; injury to property on Capitol grounds; violent entry, disorderly conduct, and physical violence on Capitol grounds; destruction of government property; theft of government property; and aiding and abetting.