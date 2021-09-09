A bomb threat Thursday morning prompted the evacuation of Canon-McMillan High School students who were later sent home early, according to Morgan Northy, district director of public relations.
Northy said the high school was evacuated after the district received a call around 9:30 a.m. Students were sent to Big Mac Stadium in Canonsburg by bus while police and firefighters inspected the high school building, Northy said.
"Everyone is safe," she said.
North Strabane Police Chief Brian Hughes said the threat was made in an anonymous phone call to the high school. The sheriff department's K-9 did a sweep of the school and did not find any explosives.
"Is it credible? In my opinion, at this time, it's not, but we are showing an abundance of caution," Hughes said.
Hughes added that they do not know who placed the threatening phone call. According to Hughes, the caller did not give a reason for making the threat, and there was no indication it was related to the current controversy surrounding the student masking requirement.
High school students were dismissed from the stadium at 11:30 a.m., according to a school district release. Students who drove to school were not allowed access to their vehicles and were sent home on the district's buses. Students and staff were not able to retrieve personal items from the building, the release said.
Any student unable to ride the bus could arrange to be picked up from the stadium by a parent or guardian, beginning after noon, the release said.
The early dismissal was for high school students only. All other buildings in the district are operating under their normal schedule, the release said.
North Strabane police are investigating. Canonsburg, Cecil Township and Peters Township police departments also provided assistance in addition to North Strabane Fire Department.