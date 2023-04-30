The boil-water advisory for customers of the North Fayette County Municipal Authority has been lifted.
Ken Martray said Sunday water samples sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection were testing. Tests had to come back negative for two days before the DEP would allow the authority to lift the advisory.
"It goes into effect immediately," Martray said Sunday at about 4 p.m. concerning the lifting of the boil-water advisory. "All tests were good."
The Dunbar-based authority serves about 17,000 customers.
The advisory was put in effect April 24 after tears were discovered on the cover of the authority’s reservoir, exposing its water to the elements. Martray said Sunday the tear was probably caused by the weather.
When the issue was discovered, officials contacted the DEP, and were told to send out the public announcement advising customers to boil their water before consuming it.
Martray said the hope is that work will begin on repairing the cover sometime this week. But the water is safe as the reservoir is closed off and isolated.
