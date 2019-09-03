Pennsylvania American Water issued a boil-water advisory for about 490 customers in a 15-street area of South Strabane Township on Monday.
The utility company said it lost water pressure at a township storage tank, which interfered with its ability to replenish the tank and nearby system.
“A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back‑pressure or back-siphonage,” the company added. “As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.”
Penn American said customers should leave water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it, or use bottled water.
The company said it is repairing the main break that caused the pressure loss and collecting additional water samples. Based on state guidelines, the company said the advisory could be lifted by Thursday if two rounds of sampling – the first on Monday evening and the second on Wednesday – are successful.
The notice applies to East Beau Street; Eastwood Lane; Emerald, Floral Hill, Crestview, McVehil, Lakeview, Pleasant Hill, Green Crescent, Stonehedge, Scout, Woodhill and Woodside drives; and Hilltop and Quarry roads.