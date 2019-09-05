Pennsylvania American Water said about 490 customers in South Strabane Township on Thursday no longer needed to boil water before using it or rely on bottled water.
The water company issued the boil-water advisory on Monday for 15 streets in the township as a precaution following a water main break. The company said the ensuing loss of positive pressure in a water tank meant it couldn't replenish its system in the area, creating the potential for contamination.
The company said testing showed water samples taken on Tuesday and Wednesday were "acceptable," and the state Department of Environmental Protection would allow the company to lift the advisory.