ROSTRAVER – The body of an Allegheny County man was pulled Monday from the Youghiogheny River in Rostraver Township.
The body of a man in his 50s from West Mifflin was discovered by state police in a helicopter about 11 a.m., Rostraver police said.
The Westmoreland County coroner's office was called to the scene for what appeared to have been a drowning at Smithton Beach, police said.
The man was described by his friends as a good swimmer. They called for police about 8 p.m. Sunday after he disappeared.
River rescue teams from Rostraver and Suttersville were called to the scene and stayed there until about midnight, police said. The search resumed Monday morning, police said.