Monongahela police discovered the body of a Monessen man lying in a road in Finleyville Monday morning.
According to a report from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco, an on-duty officer discovered the near 3608 Washington Ave. at about 1:10 a.m.
District Attorney Jason Walsh on Tuesday confirmed the man's identity as Jason Irwin, 29.
Irwin had suffered a gunshot wound, according to the coroner, and was declared dead at 3:45 a.m.
Irwin's specific cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
State police and Finleyville Fire Department also responded to the scene. Monongahela police are investigating.
