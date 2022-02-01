The body of a missing Washington woman was discovered Tuesday afternoon off a Cecil Township road.
Rebecca Jordan Kloster, 33, was reported missing Jan. 19 by her mother. According to court documents, Kloster's mother had not seen her since Dec. 18.
According to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco, Kloster's body was discovered in a wooded area near the 300 block of Hahn Drive.
The coroner's report lists Kloster's time of death as 1:54 p.m. Tuesday. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
Two people have been charged in connection with Kloster's death.
Matthew Allen Shashura, 24, of 211 Sarah St., East Bethlehem Township, and Christian Panyko, 44, of Washington, both face misdemeanor charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Both are incarcerated at the Washington County jail until their preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Feb. 8 before District Judge Michael Manfredi.
According to court documents, Shashura and Kloster were staying at the Rodeway Inn at Motel 6 Drive in South Strabane Township.
Panyko, whose age and address were not listed in the criminal complaint, told state police he had been with them at the motel and that they had been using narcotics. Panyko said that he and Shashura left to purchase more drugs and discovered Kloster unresponsive when they returned, the complaint states.
The two men put Kloster's body in the backseat of a vehicle, and Panyko told police they left her body along the side of a road somewhere in Washington County.
Police said surveillance footage shows Shashura and Kloster were at the motel and supports Panyko's story about carrying Kloster's body to the car.