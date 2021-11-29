Washington police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an 18-year-old Washington man whose body was found in a vacant lot on Seminole Avenue. Homicide is suspected.
According to a report from the Washington County Coroner’s office, the body of Connor Brock was found about 9:15 a.m. Sunday by a resident of an adjacent property, who, in turn, called 911. He had an apparent gunshot wound.
The coroner’s office and city police detectives are investigating the death as a suspected homicide.
Brock was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m. Sunday. Police said the incident occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and when the body was found.
The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation.
No additional details were available at press time Sunday.