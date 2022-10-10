Monongahela police discovered a dead body in Finleyville Monday morning.
According to a report from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco, an on-duty officer discovered the body lying in the road near 3608 Washington Ave. at about 1:10 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Monongahela police discovered a dead body in Finleyville Monday morning.
According to a report from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco, an on-duty officer discovered the body lying in the road near 3608 Washington Ave. at about 1:10 a.m.
The unidentified person had suffered a gunshot wound, according to the coroner, and was declared dead at 3:45 a.m.
The coroner did not provide an identification, as next of kin had yet to be notified. The specific cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and further investigation.
State police and Finleyville Fire Department also responded to the scene. Monongahela police are investigating.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.