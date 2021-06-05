The body of the person found in a burned-out vehicle on a rural road in East Finley Township last month has been identified as a Greene County man.
Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco said Friday that investigators used DNA to identify Thomas W. Ringer, 40, of Waynesburg, nearly three weeks after his body was discovered inside the vehicle.
The burned-out vehicle was located May 16 on Maple Road, state police said.
The cause and manner of Ringer’s death are pending and remain under investigation, Warco said. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the Washington barracks at 724-223-5200 while they continue to investigate Ringer’s death.