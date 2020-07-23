The body of an Allegheny County woman was discovered Wednesday morning alongside railroad tracks in New Eagle.
The death of Chelsea Lee Dietrich, 20, of West Elizabeth, was not railroad related or considered to be suspicious, the office of Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said.
A state Department of Transportation crew working nearby on Route 837 discovered the body about 8 a.m. She was last seen about 12:30 p.m. a day earlier, Warco's office said.
She was pronounced dead at 9:26 a.m. near 50 Electric Way. The cause and manner of her death were pending investigation.