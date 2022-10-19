Bob's Tavern

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Jaisen Irwin, 29, of Monessen, was shot to death while in a car parked outside of Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville on Oct. 10.

Drug activity allegedly swirled around Bob’s Tavern in the days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Finleyville establishment Oct. 10, according to a state police trooper observing the bar during the homicide investigation.

Trooper Michael Carcella, who testified during a preliminary injunction hearing over whether the bar should remain shuttered after its emergency closure last week, said that he watched vehicle after vehicle arrive during daylight hours with people going inside before leaving after a just few minutes.

