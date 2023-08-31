Bob's Tavern

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Bob’s Tavern was forced to close last October just days after a fatal shooting outside the Finleyville bar. The business is being given the opportunity to reopen with a laundry list of conditions attached to its operation after being labeled a nuisance bar.

Nearly a year after Bob’s Tavern was forced to close days after a fatal shooting outside the Finleyville bar, the business is being given the opportunity to reopen with a laundry list of conditions attached to its operation.

A consent agreement between Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh and the establishment’s owner, Rudy Zelak, was signed Monday by Judge Michael Lucas to allow the bar to open after it had been declared a “nuisance bar” following last October’s killing in the parking lot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription