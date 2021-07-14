The board of governors for the state System of Higher Education is set to vote today on merging six universities, including California University of Pennsylvania, into two institutions.
The motion on the table would merge Cal U. with Edinboro and Clarion and combines three others in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
It also prohibits the closure of the campuses at any of the six schools, the agenda for the 10:30 a.m. meeting indicates.
The vote is expected after many stakeholders, including the council of trustees at Cal U., have asked for the governors to delay a vote on the mergers. The Cal U. trustees have expressed concerns about the school’s reserves being used to pay down debts at Clarion and Edinboro.
State System chancellor Daniel Greenestein has said financial losses were complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The mergers in the 2022-23 term address the need to reform to deal with lower enrollments and funding shortfalls into the millions.
State system spokesman David Pidgeon said, like any government agenda, there was no guarantee the governors will vote on the motion.