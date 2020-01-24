Blueprints is looking for volunteers ages 55 and over to help with the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. Volunteers will file federal and state income taxes for free for taxpayers who make $56,000 or less. In 2018, the average Adjusted Gross Income for Greene County VITA households was $15,600.
Many low- to moderate-income families pay $100 or more for tax preparation services. When you’re walking a financial tightrope, saving $100 or more can make a big difference in preventing a financial crisis.
As a volunteer, you will meet with taxpayers, answer their questions, and prepare returns online with the information they provide. Volunteers are asked to commit three to four times a month from late January through early April. No prior accounting or tax knowledge is needed and all training is provided. Volunteers are also needed to serve as greeters.
In the 2018 tax year, Greene County VITA volunteers completed 151 returns which totaled $153,493 in federal and state refunds.
VITA is held at the Blueprints office, 58 E. Greene St., Waynesburg. RSVP of Greene County is a part of Senior Corps, which is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering and service. Benefits of volunteering include making a difference in your community, meeting new people, improved health and well-being, supplemental accident insurance, and mileage reimbursements.
For more information on how you can volunteer, contact Jill Peth at jpeth@myblueprints.org or724-852-2893, ext. 520.