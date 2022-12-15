Washington-based nonprofit Blueprints will receive a $100,000 grant to support woman inmates in reentering their communities after incarceration.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the funding in a press release Wednesday. Organizations throughout Pennsylvania will receive a total of $2 million through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
“This $2 million will not only save the state money in the future by reducing recidivism, but it gives an invaluable gift to these women and their families as they work to successfully reintegrate themselves into society,” Wolf said in the release. “I’m incredibly grateful to (First Lady Frances Wolf) for her unwavering commitment to securing this funding before we leave office. Through her advocacy, she’s opened the eyes of many to the challenges women reentrants face and the importance of community support.”
The funding is able to support housing, workforce development, employment assistance, child care and more.
“Women face countless challenges when they return to their communities after incarceration, and the support, guidance and hope that community organizations offer are immensely important,” Frances Wolf said in the release. “By investing in these organizations, we are investing in the well-being of women, their families, and Pennsylvania as a whole.”
