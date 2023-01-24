Blueprints is offering free basic online income tax filing assistance to qualified working households in Washington and Greene counties who earned less than $58,000 in 2022.
Blueprints’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites will be open through April 12. Appointments are available from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at 58 E. Greene St. in Waynesburg and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at 150 W. Beau St. in Washington. Appointments are required at both locations.
To find out if a taxpayer qualifies for the program and/or to make an appointment, taxpayers must contact PA 2-1-1 Southwest. Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Documents taxpayers must bring to their appointments include valid photo identification, a Social Security card for every person on the tax return and all 2022 income documents.
If the taxpayer would like to have a refund directly deposited into a bank account, account information must be brought in the form of an official document from the bank with their routing and account numbers, such as a check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.