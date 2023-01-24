Blueprints is offering free basic online income tax filing assistance to qualified working households in Washington and Greene counties who earned less than $58,000 in 2022.

Blueprints’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites will be open through April 12. Appointments are available from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at 58 E. Greene St. in Waynesburg and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at 150 W. Beau St. in Washington. Appointments are required at both locations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In