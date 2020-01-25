Washington – Blueprints is seeking volunteers in Washington and Greene counties for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. The program provides low- to- moderate income households with free income tax filing services, protects them from predatory or expensive filing services and ensures they receive all the tax credits for which they are eligible.
Volunteers are needed for various positions including greeting and screening taxpayers and preparing income tax returns during the afternoon and evening hours, one day per week in the city of Washington and in the borough of Waynesburg during income tax return season.
Volunteers do not need prior experience in tax filing as they receive training and certification through the program. Individuals may volunteer as little as two hours each week or more if their schedule allows.
For tax year 2018, VITA volunteers helped to file 532 income tax returns in Washington and Greene counties resulting in $728,484 in refunds which were funneled back into the local economy.
VITA is part of the agency’s continuum of services designed to help clients break barriers and build their futures.
For additional information, contact Rebecca at 724-225-9550, ext. 516, or email rwhoolery@myblueprints.org/.