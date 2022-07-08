Getting acclimated to normal life after prison can be daunting, but Blueprints hopes to give inmates a leg up on getting on the right path.
Blueprints, formerly Community Action Southwest, is doing that through its Getting Ahead While Getting Out program. The program itself is based off the nonprofit’s Getting Ahead classes.
Getting Ahead offers a once a week, 16-week course to help people get out of poverty and create a plan for their future.
“Getting Ahead While Getting Out is based on the Getting Ahead model, but it’s more focused on the reentrance,” said Abigail Stark, program supervisor with Blueprints.
Getting Ahead While Getting Out started at the Washington County jail in 2016 for female inmates only. In 2019, the program was expanded to include the men at the jail as well. In contrast to Getting Ahead, participants attend two classes a week for eight weeks.
The program took a hiatus due to COVID-19, but Blueprints has started back up and graduated a class of eight on June 10.
The classes are run by Stacy Lightfoot, a caseworker at Blueprints.
“They start with a self assessment,” Stark explained, adding that participants identify areas where they need the most focus, such as housing or financial literacy.
Lightfoot brings in guest speakers to talk with the inmates. She is also often the first contact for inmates when they’re released.
“After they’re released, they can meet with Stacy for additional case management services – help them find jobs, housing, budgeting. Stacy acts as their contact once they reenter,” Stark said.
Stark notes her favorite part of the program is “graduation day,” when the inmates share what they have learned and their plans for the future.
“The participants are a little shy, but eager to share their future plans,” Stark said.
Stark commended the jail and county commissioners for their support of Getting Ahead While Getting Out.
“Even during COVID, we were strategizing ways to offer this class virtually. We had many conversations with the jail,” Stark said.
While it’s the hope of Blueprints that these programs can help people improve their financial situation, Getting Ahead While Getting Out is also about making sure inmates do not end up back behind bars.
“I think this is the most important part of the Getting Ahead While Getting Program. Not only breaking the cycle of poverty, but breaking the cycle of recidivism,” Stark said. “With our work in reentry, it is vital to take whatever steps we can to prevent recidivism.”