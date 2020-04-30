Blueprints handed out tote bags with learning materials to families involved in its early education programs on Wednesday. The organization had drive-up sites set up in Washington, Waynesburg and Charleroi to provide books, crayons and other materials to families so children can maintain learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

