A little rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the more than 400 motorcyclists who took part in the 19th annual Blue Ride, a fundraiser co-hosted by Pennsylvania Chapter 16 of the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge 164 F&AM.
The riders – current and former law enforcement officers and their family and friends – rumbled along a roughly 94-mile course that led them from the Washington County Fairgrounds in Arden to the halfway point at Greene County Fairgrounds before arriving at the American Legion Post 175 on Park Avenue in Washington.
Since it was launched in 2003, the Blue Ride has raised more than $630,000, which is donated to community nonprofits and charities.
“This event means so much to the riders. For the Blue Knights, partnering with the Washington Lodge for charity is our main focus,” said Blue Knights Chaplain Bill Parker. “We’ve raised well over half a million dollars in the 19 years we’ve done this. By November, all of the money raised from this ride will be gone, given to charity, and that’s the joy for me. I have the privilege of going around and handing out thousand-dollar checks to different charities.”
Among the dozens of organizations who receive donations from the Blue Ride are the Salvation Army, City Mission, Washington Area Humane Society, American Cancer Society, and Toys for Tots.
Blue Ride chairman Dave Richards, a retired North Strabane Township Police sergeant, said the Blue Knights donated $45,000 to 45 different area nonprofits last year.
Parker said the Blue Knights change the route slightly most years to provide a different ride, and this year the course included Route 519, and state Routes 40 and 166, 21, and 18.
At several points along the way, people cheered for the riders, and a group of youths from Washington County Young Marines greeted the bikers as they turned into the American Legion parking lot.
“The ride is a good time for us. Generally, it’s fun, and it’s good for camaraderie,” said Parker, who usually takes part in the ride but instead greeted riders as they returned from the 3 1/2-hour ride.
Parker also noted that the Blue Ride was completed with no injuries or incidents – notable for a ride that includes hundreds of riders with different driving skill levels, he said.
Melissa Stanish-Holden waited at the American Legion to welcome her parents, Mike and Stefani Stanish, who are firefighters and members of the Red Knights, who participate in the annual ride.
“This ride is special,” said Stanish-Holden. “It’s emotional to see everybody out here getting together to ride for a cause. There are so many first responders who participate in the ride. These are the people that hold society together. I wouldn’t miss being here to support them.”
The Blue Knights was formed in Maine in 1974 with the idea of promoting the use of motorcycles and creating a bond between retired and current law enforcement officers and the public. The organization now has chapters in locations including Canada and Australia.
