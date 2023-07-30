Sunday kicked off the 20th annual Blue Ride, a charity motorcycle run co-hosted by Pennsylvania Chapter 16 of the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge 164 F&AM.
Blue Ride chairman Dave Richards, a retired North Strabane Township Police sergeant, said last year's fundraiser raised $50,000.
"This is our 20th year for the Blue Ride, which is fantastic. Not too many rides last that long," he said, adding that 400 to 500 motorcycles were expected along the roughly 94-mile course. Current and former law enforcement officers and their families and friends with an interest in motorcycles and giving back to the community participate. Riders left the Washington County Fairgrounds at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
"Last year, we gave $50,000 to charity. We hope to do much more than that this year," Richards said. "Everything that the community does for us is fantastic. I hope to see a lot of people on the route today, which I'm sure we will."
