Community blood service provider Vitalant is conducting blood drives in Washington and Greene counties.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools, places of worship and businesses that had blood drives scheduled were obliged to cancel. This resulted in a loss of 60 percent of the blood that Vitalant collects for patients in area hospitals.
Appointments are recommended for the drives, and they can be made by downloading the Vitalant Pittsburgh Mobile App for smartphone, or by calling 412-209-7000. Donors also can schedule appointments online by visiting vitalant.org, clicking on the “make an appointment” button and searching for the group codes for specific drives:
North Franklin Township – 1
- 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 24 at the former Sears location on Washington Crown Center, 1500 W. Chestnut St. Group code is K0120012.
- Peters Township – 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 27 at the community recreation center, 700 Meredith Drive. Group code is C594.
- South Strabane Township – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 and July 2 in Suite 803 at Tanger Outlets, 2200 Tanger Blvd. Group code is K0120043.
- Canton Township – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13 in the activity center at Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 605 Hewitt Ave. Group code is G0070007.
- Waynesburg – 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 20 at First United Methodist Church, 112 N. Richhill St. Group code is G0110165, or contact Connie Hart at cmhart@windstream.net or 724-852-1252.