news 2

Vitalant will conduct a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22 in the player locker room of Wild Things Park, 1 Washington Federal Way, North Franklin Township.

All donors will receive one voucher for two Washington Wild Things game tickets and will be invited to attend a Blood Donor Recognition Day at the park.

Appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org and click the “donate blood” button. On the new window, choose “donor login” (previous donor) or “new donor” (haven’t donated with Vitalant before), and search with group code Q037. Also, appointments can be made by calling 412-209-7000.

Multimedia Reporter

Staff writer Harry Funk, a professional journalist for three-plus decades, has been on the staff of The Almanac since 2015. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and master of business administration, both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription