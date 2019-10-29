Boy Scout Troop 1315 of Washington is sponsoring a blood screening event from 7 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at SeniorLIFE, next to the Washington Wild Things Stadium.
For $45, participants will get results from 39 blood tests including cholesterol, triglycerides and glucose with results sent directly to their doctor. Additional tests such PSA, thyroid, A1C, rheumatoid arthritis and urinalysis are available. No prescription or appointment is needed. A minimum 10-hour fast is required.
The next blood analysis event at SeniorLife will be held in the spring. For more information about the testing, call PAS Automated Services at 800-524-3414.