When Old Mother Hubbard went to her cupboard, it was bare.
Canonsburg residents in a pinch no longer have to face an empty pantry. They can find some relief in a new Blessing Box at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 139 North Jefferson Avenue, Canonsburg.
The Blessing Box offers nonperishable dry goods for households in need of short-term, immediate food relief.
The Blessing Box has been stocked with cereal, pasta, sauce, ramen noodles and other goods by members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Neighbors are welcome to “take what you need” or “leave what you can” to help others.
“As followers of Jesus, we are looking beyond meeting people’s spiritual needs to bring blessing to those who are hungry physically,” said Canon Cathy Brall, pastor at St. Thomas. “Our hope is that, in some small way, folks experience God’s love and concern for their well-being.”
The Blessing Box is part of the Canonsburg church’s mission to welcome everyone with open arms in the name of God. The Blessing Box ministry is the work of several parishioners and is led by Gary Naeser, the congregation’s lay leader.
If you would like to contribute, St. Thomas Episcopal Church welcomes donations of unexpired, shelf-stable food items in boxes, pouches, plastic, or cans. No glass items are accepted.