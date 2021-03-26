20210326_loc_scott bernett.jpg

Scott Bernett

Scott Bernett, a 58-year-old Blaine Township resident, has announced his candidacy for magisterial judge in District 27-3-10.

He has filed for both the Democratic and Republican nominations. The seat is currently held by Judge Ethan Ward, who is not seeking reelection.

Bernett owns Tri-State Restoration Services Inc., a Washington-based fire restoration company. A Washington County resident for 24 years, Bernett is married and the father of five adult children, one of whom died of a drug overdose in 2017. He also has four grandchildren.

Bernett says that, as a business owner, he has the ability, among other things, to manage personnel, negotiate contracts, effectively communicate and uphold financial obligations.

District 27-3-10 includes Amity, Amwell, Blaine, Buffalo, Claysville, Donegal, East Finley, Green Hills, Hopewell, Independence, Lone Pine, Morris, Prosperity, Crothers, Dunns Station, Glyde, South Franklin, Taylorstown, West Alexander, West Finley, West Middletown and part of Avella.

