Temperatures dipped below zero and strong wind gusts made it feel like -25 degrees Friday, but no major issues or widespread power outages were reported across the region.
Only a few warming shelters opened in some municipalities around Washington County – mostly at fire halls – after West Penn Power crews were able to quickly repair downed lines with the majority of the outages in North Strabane Township and the southwestern section of the county.
Washington County Public Safety Director Gerry Coleman said all three fire stations in North Strabane were being used as warming shelters, although no municipalities had asked for the county’s assistance in dealing with the winter storm that brought sub-zero temperatures and less than an inch of snow.
“We’re just calling around getting a list for ourselves, but so far no one has called for assistance. Hopefully it stays that way. It’s cold out there,” Coleman said. “Hopefully everyone stays safe and warm.”
Coleman said residents who need help with sheltering should call their local fire or police departments. If those municipalities can’t handle implementing an emergency shelter this weekend, the county or American Red Cross will help with accommodations, Coleman said.
One person who didn’t seem to mind the bitter cold temperatures was John Mercer, who could be seen wearing athletic shorts while sprinkling salt on the sidewalk in front of the Keystone Club in Washington. When asked about his summer-like attire amid the arctic blast, he admitted he wouldn’t be lingering out in the elements much longer.
“Yeah, I’m about to go back inside,” he said with a laugh.
But the situation was much more dire in Fayette County where volunteer firefighters were called to battle a house fire in the frigid conditions. Nearly a dozen departments – including several from Washington County – were called to the blaze at 549 Colonial Ave. near Grindstone shortly after 10 a.m. The house was heavily damaged by the fire, although it was not immediately clear if anyone was inside at the time or if any injuries were reported.
A school bus was brought to the scene to be used as a warming shelter for firefighters in the sub-zero temperatures. However, no formal warming shelters were scheduled to open elsewhere in Fayette County due to concerns about how icy road conditions could affect people driving to the centers, especially in the ridges.
There also weren’t any warming shelters setup in Greene County, where Emergency Management Director Rich Policz said they made it through the storm relatively unscathed. There were reports in Waynesburg of traffic lights being out and some businesses without power, but those issues were rectified relatively quickly, Policz said.
“Now that the winds have died down, it’s really not that bad out there right now. And the snow has been a non-issue,” Policz said. “If you used common sense out there, you were in good shape.”
Meanwhile, city officials in Monessen took steps to open a warming shelter for people who needed help over the weekend. Beginning at noon Friday, Orchard Christian Fellowship Church at 721 Schoonmaker Ave. was designated as a warming center. By Friday night, males older than 10 were going to be taken to the Monessen Civic Center for sheltering while girls and younger boys could remain at the church with their families.
Mayor Ron Moser said food was available, as well as cots and other essential items, but people were asked to bring their own bedding and blankets.
“If there’s somebody who’s at risk from the cold, they’re welcome to come,” Moser said. “If they need transportation, call me.”
Staff writer Paul Paterra contributed to this story.
