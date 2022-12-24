John Mercer

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

John Mercer sprinkles salt on the sidewalk in front of Keystone Club in Washington while wearing shorts in the bitter cold Friday morning.

Temperatures dipped below zero and strong wind gusts made it feel like -25 degrees Friday, but no major issues or widespread power outages were reported across the region.

Only a few warming shelters opened in some municipalities around Washington County – mostly at fire halls – after West Penn Power crews were able to quickly repair downed lines with the majority of the outages in North Strabane Township and the southwestern section of the county.

