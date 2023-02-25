The bishops of the Diocese of Pittsburgh and Greensburg have issued dispensations from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.
Catholics 14 and older are to abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays throughout the Lenten season. St. Patrick’s Day falls in the middle of Lent, a 40-day season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving leading up to Easter Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.