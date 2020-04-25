Bishop David Zubik of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced new directives allowing for limited public celebrations of certain sacraments amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been examining how we can best carry out our mission and ministry while maintaining compliance with government restrictions,” Zubik said. “These changes represent a safe way for us to begin. We will continue to evaluate the evolving situation and update everyone about further changes.”
The following changes are effective immediately in the Diocese of Pittsburgh:
Weddings: As announced last week, in exceptional circumstances, weddings may be celebrated with no more than 10 people, including the officiant. Once the ceremony happens, it cannot be repeated. As such, a Mass of Thanksgiving sometime after the actual wedding ceremony can be planned if the couple wishes for more than 10 people to gather for a celebration.
Funerals: In exceptional circumstances, funerals with a Mass may be scheduled but with the limit of 10 people or fewer. It should also be noted that the cemeteries are still closed for public interments until the restrictions are lifted.
Confessions: The Sacrament of Penance may be celebrated but only outdoors, either in parking lots or another place where social distancing is absolutely respected. Confessions cannot be celebrated in church, in the rectory, or within any parish building.
Until further notice, church buildings cannot be reopened, and the suspension of the public celebration of the Holy Mass remains in place. Carrying out these directives will be at the discretion of individual parish administrators, who will communicate with families to determine the best way to assist them. Parishioners should contact their pastor with questions.
“As we look forward to the day when we can all join together in our parishes to celebrate Holy Masses again, I remain concerned for the protection of the health of our community,” Zubik said. “We want to keep everyone healthy, and we want to make sure that we do not put ourselves in a position to advance the contagion.”