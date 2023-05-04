The public is invited to attend a free information session about the Buffalo Creek watershed water quality.
Dr. James Wood, assistant professor of biology at West Liberty University, will present the findings of the study, “Water Quality Assessment for the Buffalo Creek Watershed.”
The presentation will be held at the Buffalo Township Municipal Building in Taylorstown on May 11 at 6 p.m. Wood will present the study’s results in readily understood terms to make the information collected thus far available. The findings result from a physical, biological and chemical study within the Buffalo Creek watershed.
