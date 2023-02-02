A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day.
In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state’s economy by prolonging the tourism season.
“While I acknowledge the geographical differences that make up each of the 500 school districts across Pennsylvania, starting the school year after Labor Day would be better economically for families and for Pennsylvania as a whole,” Giral wrote.
Nationwide, school districts start the school year anywhere between July and September. Currently in Pennsylvania, there is no uniform starting date for schools to begin the academic year.
Giral stated in the memo that other states such as Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Virginia that have enacted laws to start school after Labor Day “have begun to see boosts in their economy as well as substantial savings in utility costs.”
According to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, tourism is the second biggest revenue source, generating $43.3 billion annually.
