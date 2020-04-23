The two members of the state Senate representing Washington County and adjacent areas were among those voting this week to ensure law enforcement, first responders and active-duty National Guard members who contract the novel coronavirus can still receive compensation while quarantined or being treated for the disease.
State Sens. Camera Bartolotta (R-Carroll) and Pam Iovino (D-Mt. Lebanon) were among unanimous “yes” votes that resulted in sending the bill to the state House for a concurrence vote.
The legislation seeks to expand what is known as the Heart and Lung Act and would allow members of emergency medical services to request waivers for staffing requirements due to a shortage of available personnel, Bartolotta said in a news release.
Including those who serve in the National Guard is a new development.
“Members of our Pennsylvania National Guard who are on state active duty are not currently eligible for benefits at parity with other first responders,” said Iovino, Democratic chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
In Southwestern Pennsylvania, for example, members of the Guard are assisting with food distribution for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
Some Guard members in Pennsylvania have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as a result of their deployment and are no longer able to work, according to Iovino.
Bartolotta’s district includes most of Washington County, all of Greene County, and part of Beaver County. Iovino’s district includes Peters Township in Washington County and the South Hills and airport areas of Allegheny County.