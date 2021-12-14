A measure establishing a broadband development authority that would create a statewide broadband plan and distribute grant money to expand broadband access was approved by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Monday.
The move comes as lawmakers anticipate a $100 million windfall to expand broadband access in the commonwealth through the infrastructure bill recently approved by Congress and signed by President Biden. Advocates have argued that expanding broadband access in rural communities is critical to economic development, increasing educational opportunities and improving health care.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, has been a champion of expanding broadband and co-sponsored the measure. The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority would be the first official broadband entity in the state’s history.
Snyder said in a release, “For too long, businesses and residents in rural areas have been struggling to access fast internet speeds. In today’s world where so much can be done online, including learning, ‘visiting’ your doctor, paying bills and accessing news and entertainment, equal access to broadband is more important than ever. Passing this bill will help us close the digital divide, ensure all communities have access to affordable broadband, and give Pennsylvanians a greater chance at succeeding in the future.”
The authority will have an 11-member board, and will be a clearinghouse for broadband resources “to ensure that all communities get the improved service they need.”
The bill, approved unanimously, also sets minimum broadband speeds that match federal speeds, expands the eligible number of grant applicants and creates requirements protecting local control on broadband plans and deployment.
Before becoming law, the Pennsylvania Senate would have to approve it, and then it would have to be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.