The rumble of 110 motorcycles filled the air as the 10th Annual Sgt. Nathan Kennedy Memorial Ride got underway in Claysville on Saturday morning.
The Claysville American Legion Post 639, the Legion’s auxiliary, the American Legion Riders, and the Kennedy family sponsor the ride each year to honor the 24-year-old Army Ranger, Claysville native and McGuffey graduate who was killed in Afghanistan on April 27, 2010.
The annual ride has helped raise enough money to give $120,000 in scholarships to about 80 local students.
After the 104-mile, round-trip ride to Ryerson Station State Park and Carmichaels in Greene County, the bikers returned to the Legion hall to enjoy dinner and music.