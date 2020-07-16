Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh is seeking volunteers for a mentoring program for ninth-graders at Charleroi Area High School.
The agency is seeking 30 volunteers to support the new program that matches a mentor with one student through high school graduation.
A mentor will exchange weekly emails with a student and meet with him or her in-person one evening per month in a group setting at the school or virtually.
The experience will be guided by a structured curriculum promoting post-secondary readiness goals designed to increase high school graduation and post-secondary readiness.
Contact Pam Slomiany, 724-228-9191, or email her at pslomiany@bbbspgh.org to sign up.