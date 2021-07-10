After a successful first year at with the new mentoring program at Charleroi High School, the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for more volunteers for the upcoming school year.
Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh brought the Mentor 2.0 program to the school, after running it for five years at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh.
“Charleroi High School approached us,” said Pam Slomiany, a program manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters. “We found we were able to secure funding and we started it last year.”
The program matches ninth-grade students with mentors who will work with them all the way through graduation.
“The goal is to help the kids decide what they want to do post-secondary education ... We are kind of like a mini guidance counselor for the kids.”
Slomiany said the organization is working for 40 volunteers for the upcoming school year – 20 men and 20 women. Volunteers must be at least 21, will need necessary clearances and will be required to undergo background checks.
After mentors are matched with students, they meet weekly. The program managers also teach a class to the students every week. According to Slomiany, mentors keep in touch outside of the weekly meetings, with gestures like offering encouragement before a big test.
Slomiany acknowledged that finding volunteers for the program in the past year was made difficult by COVID-19. At the same time, the program provided a valuable outlet for students who were struggling with the pandemic.
“During COVID, we were able to meet in person. It helped the kids cope with everything that was going on with the pandemic,” Slomiany said. “Friendships were formed. Long-lasting friendships.”
Slomiany said the Mentor 2.0 program is not meant solely for kids who are struggling in school, and many of those who participate are straight-A students.
“Sometimes it’s a student who just needs a friend, or a student who just understands that extra help is going to help them reach their goals,” she said.
Slomiany added that they hope to take students on field trips to local colleges and trade schools.
While the program just began at Charleroi, it has been active long enough at Brashear High School that the first class graduated last year, with most of the students having stayed in the program all four years.
Anyone interested in volunteering can do so at bbbspgh.imentor.org or by calling 724-228-9191.