Flu season is here, and there are plenty of reasons why you should get a flu shot if you haven’t already, doctors say.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized because of the flu every year, and tens of thousands die from the virus.
“The flu shot is the best way to avoid getting infected,” said Dr. Elizabeth Hart, a family medicine physician at Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Tyrone Rural Health Center.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends that people age 6 months or older receive a flu vaccination, which is effective for about six months, by late October.
The flu shot isn’t the only immunization you may need, though. There are many essential and lifesaving vaccines that both children and adults need to stay healthy and to protect those around them from becoming sick.
“Certain groups of people, such as those who are too young or whose immune system cannot tolerate vaccines, rely on herd immunity to protect themselves,” said Dr. Joanna R. Swauger, a family medicine physician at Penn Highlands Family Practice in Rostraver Township. “Herd immunity is when enough people get vaccinated against a specific disease that the chances of it spreading from person to person decrease, making the entire community safer and less likely to become overwhelmed with infection.”
Whether you’re concerned about getting an infant off to a healthy start, sending your kids to school or keeping yourself protected from the flu or shingles, primary care physicians at Penn Highlands Family Medicine Clinics urge people to stay up to date with their vaccinations and point out that vaccines are safe.
Every parent should talk to their child’s primary care physician about the proper immunization schedule. Here is a list of the basic vaccinations most children and adolescents need:
n Dtap/Tdap vaccines protect against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (whooping cough)
n Flu shot
n Hib vaccine protects against influenza type B
n Hepatitis A and B
n HPV vaccine protects against the human papillomavirus, which can cause cancer
n IPV protects against polio
n Meningococcal conjugate and serogroup B meningococcal vaccines protect against meningitis.
n MMR protects against measles, mumps and rubella
n PCV13 vaccine protects against pneumococcus
n RV protects against rotavirus
n Varicella vaccine protects against chickenpox
In addition to an annual flu shot, adults should talk with their primary care physician about the following vaccinations:
n COVID-19 vaccine/boosters
n Tdap protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis
n Herpes zoster vaccine protects against shingles
n Pneumococcal conjugate and/or pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccines
n Hepatitis A and B
n Meningococcal conjugate or serogroup B meningococcal vaccine
Many vaccines are not one-and-done, so it’s important to keep up to date with annual shots like those for the flu, multi-part vaccines like HPV, and COVID-19 booster shots. Health-care professionals recommend that you keep good written records, since proof of vaccinations will be required by most schools and some employers.
