Between all the vendors and entertainment, there is one crucial element of Rain Day organizers have no control over.
The rain.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Between all the vendors and entertainment, there is one crucial element of Rain Day organizers have no control over.
The rain.
Will Waynesburg see two straight years of rain for its annual festivities? According to Fred McMullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the answer is a firm, “maybe.”
McMullen said the NWS’ current forecast for the two week period between July 23 and Aug. 5, there is an, “above average” chance for precipitation.
“Average” for this time of year in western Pennsylvania is about a 35% chance. McMullen said the chance of rain in that time frame is somewhere around 40%
It would be the first back-to-back rain on Rain Day since 2014. Before last year, there were three straight years with no precipitation.
The last Rain Day streak was a three-year run of rain from 2009 to 2011.
If it does rain this year, it will still be a long way from the longest streaks of rain since the borough began keeping track in 1874. The first time there was no rain recorded on Rain Day was in 1931.
Since then, the longest consecutive streak were the two decades between 1971 and 1991.
Rain never eludes Rain Day for very long, however. There have never been more than four consecutive rainless years.
Rain or shine, the festivities will go on. Additional information on the history of rain on Rain Day can be found at raindayfestival.com.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.