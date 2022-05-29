The Bethel Park school community is mourning the death of high school history teacher Jon Gentile, who died Tuesday in a kayaking accident in Philadelphia.
An avid outdoorsman, Gentile, 38, loved to hunt, fish and kayak. The eastern Pennsylvania native was kayaking with his father, Jim.
Friend and colleague Chelsea Casagranda said Jon was the best man at her wedding.
"He was beloved by fellow teachers, colleagues and students," said Casagrande, who teaches English at the high school. "He was a colleague and a good friend. He was known for his sense of humor. He was always ready with a laugh or a joke. He always told you the truth, and he was always incredibly positive, which students really related to."
Casagranda set up a GoFundMe account to assist the Gentile family with funeral and other expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, $68,305 had been raised in less than 24 hours. All funds will go to the family.
"It's just a testament to how much they're loved," Casagranda said. "A lot of the donations came from students – current and past – donating whatever they can afford. One comment that really struck me was a student said he really got to know you as a human first and a student second. I think that really resonated with people."
Doug Fink, a fellow history teacher, said he's known Gentile for many years.
"The students just adored him," Fink said. "He's able to reach a lot of different people."
In his memory, Bethel Park High School students and teachers sported plaid shirts on Wednesday, the kind Gentile liked to wear.
"He was a laid-back, casual guy," Fink said. "He would wear these plaid or flannel shirts to the high school to teach and the kids loved that. They dressed up like him to honor and respect him. That was great to see. He was really active at the school throughout his career here."
Fink said the mood was somber at the school Wednesday as devastated students, teachers and staff mourned the loss.
"Kids were upset," he said. "The mood was pretty bad for a while, but now we're trying to rally together and support them. The comments we're seeing from the kids on the GoFundMe Page are amazing. It just shows you how much they respected and loved Jon."
Casagranda said six high school students approached her Thursday with ideas for additional fundraisers for Gentile's family. Also, counselors from neighboring districts have offered their services to support their Bethel Park colleagues.
"It's so beautiful and wonderful to see a community come together for a really amazing man and his family," she said, adding that Gentile was an organ donor. "He's giving back even after death."
Dr. Zeb Jansante, assistant superintendent, was Gentile's principal when he was hired.
"We were heartbroken to learn of Jon's untimely passing and we are all still processing this devastating loss," Jansante said on the district website. "Jon epitomized the spirit of Bethel Park in everything he did and he made an enormous difference in the lives of his current and past students and student-athletes. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."
Gentile is survived by his wife, Kathy, also a teacher at the high school, and a son, Giancarlo, 9.
Those interested in making a donation to the GoFundMe account may do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-jon-david-gentile.