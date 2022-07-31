Bethel Park is among the Allegheny County communities receiving grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's "Green Light-Go" program to support traffic signal upgrades.
Bethel Park is receiving $185,000 to make improvements to the traffic signal at Library Road (Route 88) and Milford Drive. Other projects include the replacement of a traffic signal at Cochran Road and Robinwood Drive in Scott Township. The township is receiving $295,000 for that work.
In addition, South Park is receiving $100,000 to upgrade equipment at traffic signals throughout the municipality, and $545,000 is being earmarked for two separate projects in Dormont: the modernization of the traffic signal at West Liberty Road and Wisconsin Avenue; and the modernization of the traffic signal at Dell Avenue and McFarland Road.
Altogether, 70 municipalities across Pennsylvania are receiving $37.8 million through "Green Light-Go." The grants are provided as reimbursements to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals. Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release, "The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, as well as keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently."
