Jeff Knell admits he does not like to be the center of attention.
However, the work he is doing as a music teacher in the Bethel Park School District is, indeed, garnering attention.
Knell, a 2007 graduate of Peters Township High School, recently received the 2022 Pennsylvania Music Educators' Association (PMEA) District 1 Citation of Excellence in Teaching award.
There are 12 PMEA districts across the Commonwealth. Knell is this year's awardee for this state honor for District 1, which represents Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The award is offered biennially to elementary and middle school music teachers.
"It was a surprise to be nominated, but it's a pretty cool honor," Knell said, quickly giving credit to the students he teaches. "It's pretty humbling."
Knell is on the go during his workdays as he teaches band at Neil Armstrong Middle School, as well as William Penn and Benjamin Franklin elementary schools. He also is the associate director for the high school marching band.
Knell, who is in his ninth year with Bethel Park School District, was nominated for the award by his colleague, fellow music teacher Rachel Skilone.
"Jeff and I have an almost sibling-like relationship," Skilone said. "He is just an amazing person to work with and he also happens to be an extraordinary music teacher."
He came by his interest in music quite naturally, as his family is very musically oriented. His parents - Tim and Lisa Knell - have played band instruments.
But a man Knell considers to be his biggest influence for his career in music is former Peters Township band director Dr. Robert Dell.
"Band was always a place I loved going to," Knell recalled. "It was the one thing I could count on looking forward to every day. I knew I wanted to go into teaching, but it was really my high school band experience and being very involved in music there that made me realize that this is what I wanted to do."
Knell, who holds degrees from Duquesne and Mercyhurst, tries to convey to his students the enthusiasm and energy he experienced with Dell, who taught in the Peters Township School District for 28 years.
"There was so much subconsciously that he did that made us all love being in band and love music," Knell said. "I definitely try to bring some of that excitement and genuine enthusiasm into my teaching. I'm a bit of a goofy teacher, and for teaching fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders, you have to have a positive and energetic and kind of a goofy personality. It's important to show that you like what you're doing, then the kids will like what they're doing as well."
Ninety percent of the district's fourth-graders are playing instruments. Knell said many students stay involved with band or orchestra throughout their school careers.
"It's a really special thing that I was lucky to walk into," Knell said. "It is very, very uncommon to have numbers that high. The music department has historically been well-supported and well-loved for 50-plus year,s and the community supports and expects that we have good music programs. What we have is really cool."
Knell attended the PMEA in-service conference in early April to receive the plaque commemorating his achievement.
He also will be recognized via a virtual awards ceremony May 24. The plaque will be formally presented by PMEA District 1 representative Eryn Carranza during Neil Armstrong's May 18 spring band concert.
Knell admits the formal presentation will be "awesome," but of course he feels the honor is one to be shared by many.
"It's going to be one of the highlights of my teaching career," Knell said. "It's really nice to be nominated for this and to be getting this, but I'm lucky to have the colleagues that I do and the support that I have. It will be a nice moment to have that be recognized. As much as it's about me, it's really about the people that I work with and the students that I teach. I couldn't do what I do if I didn't have the people that I'm with."
"
"