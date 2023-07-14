A Bethel Park motorcyclist died Thursday after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70/79 in South Strabane Township.
According to state police, Fred Blake Jr., 71, was merging his motorcycle onto I-70 East via the I-79 off-ramp. He continued to the left lane and struck the rear passenger side of a Ford Explorer at about 3 p.m.
Initial emergency services reports indicated that a tractor-trailer was involved in the crash. No rig was involved.
Blake was thrown from his bike and suffered a serious head injury. He was flown from the scene to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. He was declared dead a short time after arriving at the hospital.
Police said Blake was not wearing a helmet.
Driving the SUV was Emmanuel Tsamoh, 29, of Columbus, Ohio. He was uninjured, according to police. A passenger in the car was also uninjured.
The accident closed eastbound lanes of I-70/79 for almost two hours.
State police were assisted by South Strabane Fire Department and Washington Ambulance and Chair.
