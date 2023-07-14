I-70/79 crash

A motorcycle and SUV collided on Interstate 70/79 in South Strabane Township about 3 p.m. Thursday, closing the eastbound lanes for about two hours. A tractor-trailer was not involved in the crash, contrary to initial reports.

A Bethel Park motorcyclist died Thursday after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70/79 in South Strabane Township.

According to state police, Fred Blake Jr., 71, was merging his motorcycle onto I-70 East via the I-79 off-ramp. He continued to the left lane and struck the rear passenger side of a Ford Explorer at about 3 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In