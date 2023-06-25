A Bethel Park man faces more than a dozen charges related to alleged inappropriate contact with two juveniles.
State police charged Evan Michael Deckard, 26, Friday with felonies of criminal solicitation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint, police spoke to two 12-year-old children June 10 who said they began communicating with Deckard on social media in December 2022.
According to the complaint, Deckard drove to Canton Township in March of this year to meet one of the alleged victims. Deckard allegedly asked for the child to perform sexual acts in exchange for vape pens. The child reportedly told police they got out of Deckard’s vehicle because they felt uncomfortable.
Deckard returned to Canton in April to meet the other child, and again solicited sex in exchange for vape pens, according to the complaint. Charging documents accuse Deckard of sexually assaulting the child.
According to the complaint, Deckard appeared at the state police barracks in Washington voluntarily on Thursday. Investigators said the alleged victims accurately described his appearance, tattoos and vehicle.
District Judge Gary Havelka arraigned Deckard Friday morning and sent him to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. July 18.
