Bethel Park's municipal manager Laurence Christian offered a look into ongoing projects last week and their efforts to connect with residents.
The Bethel Park Chamber hosted a "State of the Communities" presentation Wednesday at Three Treasures Health and Wellness at 5822 Irishtown Road.
Christian spoke about the state of Bethel's parks. Improvements to Miners Park, Birch Tree Park, Oak Tree Park and Millennium Park began last year. All the parks received new playgrounds, and Oak Tree Park has a new GaGa Ball Pit.
Christian touted the municipality's attempt to give each park its own identity. To that end, planners relied heavily on resident feedback, gathering adults and children alike and allowing them to decide on what playground they liked for their park.
"So we let the kids decide, and that's what we've been doing ever since. Now it' the residents that decide," Christian said.
Christian also discussed plans for a splash pad on Park Avenue near the Bethel Park Community Center, though he said the project is currently in limbo.
"We have to wait for another year, because the governor's office isn't ready for us to submit our paperwork. We're waiting on them," Christian said.
Christian also pointed to Bethel Park's many efforts to connect with residents and keep them informed, such as starting a Twitter account. He also said they are overhauling the municipality's website, which will eventually move from bethelpark.net to bethelparkpa.gov.
"That also provides us a little more security ... We all know that we don't want your local government to be hacked," Christian said.
The next Bethel Park Chamber meeting will be held May 19 at Crowne Plaza Suites at 164 Fort Couch Road. It is scheduled to begin at noon, and the theme of the discussion will be "Post-Pandemic Education in Our Schools."
Bethel Park School District and South Park School District superintendents James Walsh and Wayne Gdovic will be featured speakers.