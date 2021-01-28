The Bethlehem-Center School Board will seek a new superintendent.
The board decided Monday to notify Superintendent Chris Sefcheck that his contract will not be renewed June 30, board President John Greenlee said.
“It is the decision of the majority of the board that the district will go in a new direction and hire a new superintendent,” Greenlee stated in an email.
He said the board was prohibited for commenting further on the decision.
Sefcheck was hired at Beth-Center in April 2018. He did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.