BENTLEYVILLE – A school nurse in the Bethlehem-Center School District has been charged with helping her boyfriend kidnap two girls last month in Bentleyville, court records allege.
District Judge Curtis Thompson signed a warrant Monday for the arrest of Debra A. Venick, 48, of Rices Landing, on charges including felony conspiracy to kidnap a child and inflict injury, online court records show.
Venick is accused of helping Francis Peter Frisina, 36, of Centerville, load the girls into her car after he allegedly snatched them from their mother about 7:20 p.m. July 23 in Richardson Park. The woman’s car did not have any child-safety seats at the time for the girls, who are ages 5 and 7, the affidavit indicates.
Frisina remains in Washington County jail on $100,000 bail following his July 26 arraignment on kidnapping and related charges.
Beth-Center Superintendent Chris Sefcheck said Thursday that Venick is a school nurse in the district. He declined to comment on the case.
She also faces charges of interfering with the custody of children, reckless endangerment, harassment and unlawful restraint of a minor.
The children were returned to their mother after a Bentleyville police officer drove to Frisina’s residence at 3136 National Pike, where he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and admitted to being on a strong dose of methadone.
He is under a Washington County Court order requiring him to have supervised visits with his daughter, who was one of the victims, charging documents indicate.